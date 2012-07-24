AstraZeneca sells migraine drug for up to $302 million
LONDON AstraZeneca continued its program of divesting old medicines on Wednesday with the sale for up to $302 million of migraine drug Zomig to Germany's Grunenthal.
BRUSSELS ThromboGenics' main drug, the eye treatment ocriplasmin, may have a high rate of adverse side effects, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that in a preliminary report made available on Tuesday.
"There are several adverse events which occur at a much higher rate in ocriplasmin treated patients which raise concerns about the drug's potential effect on the retina," the FDA said in the report issued two days before a panel is due to decide on whether to approve the drug.
The FDA report added that these side effects may cause no long-term harm, but it that it did not have enough data to know for sure.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India's drug-pricing regulator has asked the health ministry to add four more medical devices to a list of products eligible for price controls to reduce costs to patients, which if agreed could be another blow to the country's $5 billion-a-year medical-technology industry.