A Turkish Airlines plane prepares to take off at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) said on Tuesday it decided to exercise options for eight Airbus A321-200 NEO aircraft for delivery in 2019.

It will also convert four firm orders of Airbus A320-200 NEO aircraft to be delivered in 2016 to four A321-200 NEO aircraft to be delivered in 2021, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)