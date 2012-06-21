SAO PAULO Posco (005490.KS) is studying a possible purchase of a stake in ThyssenKrupp AG's (TKAG.DE) CSA steel slab mill in Rio de Janeiro, the South Korean steelmaker's Chief Executive Chung Joon-yang said on Thursday.

"We just received information on CSA, operated by Thyssen in Brazil, and we are reviewing it internally," Chung said in Sao Paulo. "I'm not in a position to say yes or no (about a stake acquisition) but we are definitely analyzing it at the moment."

News reports surfaced over the past weeks that Posco and Brazilian miner Vale (VALE5.SA), which holds a 27 percent stake in CSA, were considering buying out Thyssen's stake in the mill.

Vale has said it is not interested in taking a controlling stake in steel mills but did not rule out potentially increasing its holding in CSA.

Chung said Posco has not been in talks with Vale (VALE5.SA) over a possible participation in CSA. He also said Posco was studying a possible stake in Thyssen's Alabama steel plant.

