FRANKFURT German industrial group ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) has agreed a deal with Airbus (AIR.PA) to manage the supply chain of metallic raw materials for Airbus Helicopters.

ThyssenKrupp said its Aerospace division would manage procurement, logistics, quality assurance and fine-tuning the management of blanks - unfinished metal that is stamped out of larger pieces of material - for Airbus Helicopters worldwide.

It said on Thursday the cooperation would take place for the "coming years", without being more specific.

ThyssenKrupp Aerospace is part of the group's Materials Services division, which distributes materials and provides technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

