The headquarters of ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe AG are seen in Duisburg November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

FRANKFURT Germany's ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) said it was issuing 51.5 million new shares in a capital increase to be carried out in an accelerated bookbuilding process on Monday.

The new shares will be offered to German and international institutional investors in the transaction, which is being carried out by Commerzbank and JP Morgan, the German steelmaker said late on Monday.

ThyssenKrupp had announced plans late on Friday to raise its capital by as much as 10 percent, which could generate almost 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) at Friday's closing price.

($1 = 0.7377 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Edting by Victoria Bryan)