FRANKFURT Shares issued in ThyssenKrupp's (TKAG.DE) capital increase are being placed at between 17.05 euros and 17.635 euros apiece, two people close to the transaction said late on Monday.

That is a discount of up to 3.3 percent compared with Monday's closing price of 17.635 euros and will raise as much as 907 million euros ($1.23 billion).

ThyssenKrupp, Germany's largest steelmaker, earlier said it was issuing 51.5 million new shares in a capital increase to be carried out in an accelerated bookbuilding process on Monday.

($1 = 0.7377 euros)

