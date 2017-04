FRANKFURT ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) said on Tuesday ThyssenKrupp Elevator had bought privately-held U.S.-based Edmonds Elevator.

The company said in a statement the acquisition was in line with its international growth strategy and would boost the company's service business in the United States.

No financial details were disclosed.

(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach, editing by Harro ten Wolde)