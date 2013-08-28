FRANKFURT The Krupp Foundation, a philanthropic body which controls key appointments at Germany's ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE), said it had appointed scientist Ursula Gather to succeed the late patriarch Berthold Beitz as its head.

In a statement on Wednesday, ThyssenKrupp said Professor Gather had been promoted to head up the board of trustees on the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation, which controls a 25 percent stake in Germany's largest steelmaker.

Heinrich Hiesinger, chief executive of ThyssenKrupp AG, hailed the choice of a "strong woman" and former winner of the Alfried Krupp-Prize for young university professors. Gather, now rector of TU Dortmund University, won the 850,000 mark prize in 1987, when she held the chair for Mathematical Statistics and Industrial Applications.

The foundation has long been seen as a barrier to a takeover or breakup of ThyssenKrupp, which is struggling to swallow billions in losses on its U.S. operation.

The foundation controls board appointments and pulls strings in the background of an operation which ranges from steelmaking to elevators, submarines and industrial equipment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)