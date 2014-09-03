Twitter posts strong user growth, shares soar
Shares of Twitter Inc jumped on Wednesday after the microblogging service reported better-than-expected user growth in the first quarter, although its revenue fell for the first time.
Business software maker Tibco Software Inc said it is reviewing its strategic and financial alternatives as part of a process initiated by its board on Aug. 16 to maximize shareholder value.
Tibco has formed a special committee of independent directors to undertake the review.
The company said it had retained Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Goldman, Sachs & Co to assist in the process.
Tibco has been approaching potential suitors, including private equity firms, Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 6, citing people familiar with the matter.
Marketers spent $72.5 billion on digital advertising last year, an increase of 22 percent from 2015, as Google and Facebook once again booked the lion's share of new revenue, a report released by the Interactive Advertising Bureau said on Wednesday.