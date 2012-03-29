Tibco Software Inc TIBX.O posted quarterly results modestly above analysts' estimate, but the business software maker's shares that had rallied to an 11-year-high on expectations of stronger results, slipped 2 percent after hours.

The beat, driven by a 17 percent jump in revenue from new licenses, was Tibco's smallest since the first quarter of 2011.

The company bagged 20 contracts above $1 million in the first quarter, compared with 14 a year ago, with five of them coming from Europe.

Tibco, which makes software to coordinate business processes and manage workflow, is betting on the adoption of "big data" analytics — a concept where digital information is analyzed in real-time to predict trends and avoid potential problems.

The company forecast a second quarter largely in line with analysts' expectations. It expects a profit of 22 cents to 23 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $240 million to $244 million.

Analysts were expecting an adjusted profit of 23 cents a share and revenue of $242.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also authorized a new $300 million share repurchase program to replace its previous stock buyback plan, under which about $38 million was still remaining.

Tibco, which was spun off from Reuters in 1999, competes with companies like Progress Software Corp (PRGS.O) and bigger vendors like Oracle ORCL.O.

On Wednesday, Progress Software posted a lower profit, as revenue from software licenses continued to drop, and said its Chief Financial Officer will leave the company.

Earlier this month, Oracle beat estimates as new software sales came in at the high end of the company's forecast, offsetting a sharp drop in hardware revenue.

Tibco's first-quarter net income rose to $20.6 million, or 12 cents a share, from $16 million, or 9 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents a share. Revenue rose 22 percent to $225.7 million, while license revenue rose to $82.3 million.

Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 19 cents a share, on revenue of $222.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company fell to $31.75 in trading after the bell. They closed at $32.45 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

The stock has risen nearly 48 percent since Tibco reported fourth-quarter results on December 21. They touched an 11-year-high of $32.86 during regular trading hours on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)