Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
VANCOUVER The Canadian government will decide before Dec. 25 on whether to approve the takeover by U.S.-based Burger King Worldwide Inc BKW.N of Canada's iconic coffee-and-donut Tim Hortons Inc THI.TO, Industry Minister James Moore said on Friday.
"Soon, soon," the minister said, when asked by Reuters when a decision could be expected. "Before Christmas," he added.
Canada's Competition Bureau had last month already given its stamp of approval to the cash-and-stock deal worth C$12.64 billion ($11.25 billion). Moore has to decide on whether the foreign takeover is of net benefit to Canada.
A source familiar with the process told Reuters last week that Industry Canada had asked the companies for a 30-day extension on the review, beyond the initial 45-day review period.
Competition and anti-trust law experts however, say that a request for an extension on a deal of this magnitude and size is quite typical and not necessarily indicative of any hurdles or issues with a deal.
In August, Burger King agreed to buy Tim Hortons in a transaction which would create the world's third-largest fast-food restaurant group. Burger King plans to headquarter the new combined-entity in Canada, following the close of the deal.
(Additional reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.