Time Inc (TIME.N), the publisher of Sports Illustrated, People and Time magazine, lowered its full-year revenue and profit forecast, saying trends in print advertising and circulation were worse than it had expected.

The company's shares fell as much as 8.6 percent in early trading to a record-low of $17.39.

To cope with a relentless decline in the print industry, Time Inc has been slashing costs, tapping revenue sources with higher margins and beefing up its digital offerings.

The company made two acquisitions last month: UK-based ICHF Events - to boost its events business; and women's lifestyle website HelloGiggles - to increase its digital presence.

"Print advertising and circulation trends have clearly been more challenging than we projected coming into this year," Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bairstow said on a call with analysts.

The company revised its full-year sales forecast to a 5-6 percent decline from an earlier view of a 3-6 percent drop.

It also forecast 2015 adjusted OIBDA, a measure of profitability, of $440-$470 million, compared with its prior forecast of $440-$490 million.

Print and other advertising revenue fell 12 percent to $319 million, while digital advertising revenue jumped 22 percent to $79 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Total revenue fell 5.8 percent to $773 million.

The company, however, reported better-than-expected adjusted profit and revenue as cost-cutting boosted margins and digital advertising revenue increased.

Time Inc reported net loss of $913 million, or $8.30 per share, due to a $952 million goodwill impairment charge related to a fall in its share price and trends in advertising and circulation revenue.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 32 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 27 cents per share on revenue of $769.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Time Inc, which also announced a share buyback of up to $300 million, said operating costs fell 1.4 percent to $669 million in the quarter.

