Signage that reads Time Warner is seen at the Time Warner Center in New York City, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate subcommittee on antitrust will hold a hearing sometime this year on AT&T Inc's planned acquisition of Time Warner, a spokesman for the subcommittee's chairman, Mike Lee, said on Sunday.

AT&T announced it plans to buy Time Warner on Saturday for $85.4 billion, raising concerns among U.S. lawmakers about antitrust issues.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott)