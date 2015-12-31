NEW YORK - As the countdown to 2016 begins, the Times Square crystal ball was tested on Wednesday before its big night on New Year's Eve.

Standing atop One Times Square, the organizers of New York City's New Year's Eve event counted down, flipped the switch and launched the famous ball into the air.

"There's no other place like Times Square New Year's Eve ... There's fireworks in Moscow, fireworks in London, fireworks in Shanghai, fireworks, fireworks, fireworks," Jeff Straus, president of Countdown Entertainment, said.

"It's only here in New York City where you see a million people gathered to watch a ball, a lit ball, come down a flagpole and as we count down, we embrace and kiss and celebrate."