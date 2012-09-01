Todd Larsen, the former president of Dow Jones & Co, is expected to join Time Warner Inc's Time Inc magazine unit as president of the news and sports group, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Larsen, who left Dow Jones in June after more than 10 years, will be in charge of Time's news and sports group that includes titles such as Time, Sports Illustrated and Fortune, the source said.

Time Inc declined to comment. Larsen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Dow Jones was not immediately available for comment.

Larsen, who started with Dow Jones in 1999 as corporate director of strategic planning and development, worked his way up to include taking oversight of the Wall Street Journal's online business.

The Journal was one of the first newspapers to charge readers for access to online content.

Larsen resigned in June amid a reorganization of the News Corp unit's management.

He steered Dow Jones after CEO Les Hinton, a longtime associate of News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch, left in July 2011 as a phone hacking scandal enveloped News Corp's newspapers in Britain.

Larsen reported to News Corp President Chase Carey until Lex Fenwick was appointed Dow Jones CEO in February. He was also in the running for the CEO job, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time of Hinton's departure.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago, Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore and Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Tiffany Wu and Mark Potter)