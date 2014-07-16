Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox Inc said on Wednesday it had offered to buy Time Warner Inc in a move that would unite two of the world's most powerful media conglomerates, but its move was rebuffed.

The media assets of the two companies are:

TIME WARNER'S

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc — the film and television unit known for movies such as "The Dark Knight" trilogy, "The Hangover" and "The Lego Movie"

HBO — a producer of hit shows such as "Game of Thrones", "The Sopranos" and "Sex and the City"

CNN — news channel known for shows such as "Amanpour", "Fareed Zakaria GPS", "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown"

Cartoon Network — "The Powerpuff Girls", "Dexter's Laboratory", and Ben 10

Time Warner also has broadcast rights for Major League Basketball and National Basketball Association

The CW Television Network, a joint venture between CBS Group and Time Warner Bros Entertainment, features shows such as "The Vampire Diaries", "Supernatural" and "America's Next Top Model"

21ST CENTURY FOX INC

Fox Networks and Productions — home to shows such as "Sons of Anarchy", "The Americans" and "Justified" Fox Sports 1 — broadcasts Major League Baseball, NASCAR, and Ultimate Fighting Championship

Fox's movie and TV studios include:

Twentieth Century Fox — distributes franchises such as the "X-Men" and "Ice Age"

Twentieth Century Fox Television — producer of shows such as "Modern Family", "The Simpsons", "Glee", and "American Horror Story" Fox 2000 — producer of "Life of Pi", "The Devil Wears Prada"

Fox's TV channels include Fox News Channel, Fox Networks, and National Geographic Channels

Fox owns television stations such as — Fox Broadcasting Network, Fox Sports, Fox Television Stations Group, and MyNetworkTV

Fox also has stakes in satellite TV provider BSkyB, Sky Deutschland, and Sky Italia

(Compiled By Lehar Maan and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore)