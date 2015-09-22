'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No.1 with $145 million
LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
LA HULPE, Belgium - Tintin, the Belgian cub reporter and comic book hero, and his trusty white dog Snowy come to life on stage in a new open-air production by Opera For All.
The Belgian opera company chose the classic 1963 Tintin adventure, "The Castafiore Emerald," by author Georges Remi, who is known by his pen name Herge, and set it to music to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
The comedy, in which Tintin helps bumbling detectives find missing jewels, runs until Sept. 26.
LONDON Ridley Scott, the English director of three of the sci-fi horror "Alien" films, says he is heading into a wider universe with the latest in the series: "Alien:Covenant."