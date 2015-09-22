LA HULPE, Belgium - Tintin, the Belgian cub reporter and comic book hero, and his trusty white dog Snowy come to life on stage in a new open-air production by Opera For All.

The Belgian opera company chose the classic 1963 Tintin adventure, "The Castafiore Emerald," by author Georges Remi, who is known by his pen name Herge, and set it to music to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The comedy, in which Tintin helps bumbling detectives find missing jewels, runs until Sept. 26.