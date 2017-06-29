FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storage company Tintri says plans for IPO have changed
#Deals - Americas
June 29, 2017 / 12:50 AM / a day ago

Storage company Tintri says plans for IPO have changed

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Storage startup Tintri inc (TNTR.O), which was planning to start trading its shares on NASDAQ on Thursday, said its listing plans have "changed," according to a statement by a company spokesman.

Tintri had been planning to raise $109 million in an initial public offering by selling 8.7 million shares in the range of $10.50 and $12.50 per share.

The spokesman declined to comment further on future IPO plans.

Morgan Stanley and Bank of America had been hired as lead underwriters of the offering.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler

