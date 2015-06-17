The logo of Deutsche Telekom AG stands in front of the company's headquarters in Bonn February 26, 2015. REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

A view of the headquarters of Comcast on JFK Boulevard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

FRANKFURT Deutsche Telekom is in talks with U.S. cable company Comcast about a potential sale of T-Mobile US, German Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Deutsche Telekom is in talks with several parties, including satellite provider Dish, according to the magazine, but Comcast is viewed as a more attractive buyer by the German telecoms provider's management.

Comcast would be a better candidate as it is financially stronger and would be able to make an offer to buy all shares in T-Mobile US, Manager Magazine reported.

Earlier this month a person familiar with the matter said T-Mobile US and Dish were in merger talks.

Comcast walked away from buying Time Warner Cable for $45 billion in April, citing regulatory concerns.

Deutsche Telekom declined to comment, while Comcast was not immediately reachable for comment outside regular business hours.

