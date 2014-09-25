A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), is seen in Toronto, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO S&P Dow Jones Indices and the TMX Group's Toronto Stock Exchange launched two indices on Thursday aimed at offering investors exposure to Canadian stocks with the highest yield ratios and companies with the highest buyback ratios.

The companies said the indices, the S&P/TSX Composite Shareholder Yield Index and the S&P/TSX Composite Buyback Index, will meet growing demand from Canadian investors for factor-based, non-market cap weighted benchmarks.

The yield index is designed to measure the performance of the top 50 stocks with the highest shareholder yield in the S&P/TSX Composite. The yield ratios will be derived on the dividends paid, amounts spent on stock repurchase programs, and debt paydowns over the last four calendar quarters.

The companies said Horizons ETFs Management Inc has licensed the S&P/TSX Composite Shareholder Yield Index as the basis for a potential new exchange-traded fund for the Canadian market.

The buyback index is designed to measure the performance of the 50 constituent companies in the S&P/TSX Composite with the highest buyback ratio in the last 12 months.

The buyback ratio will be based on the amount of cash paid for buybacks in the last four quarters divided by the total market capitalization at the beginning of the buyback period.

