The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) approved Maple Group's C$3.8 billion ($3.75 billion) acquisition of Canadian stock exchange operator TMX Group on Wednesday.

The OSC's final recognition orders will allow the Maple consortium of financial institutions to also fold rival exchange Alpha and Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS) under the TMX umbrella, which now includes the Toronto Stock Exchange and several other markets.

Here are some of the key rules laid out by the OSC to govern the new entity, if the deal closes.

-The OSC laid out specific terms for governance, among them the stipulation that at least 50 percent of directors of the new exchange group must be independent and unrelated to the original Maple shareholders.

-The group must establish a governance and regulatory oversight committee.

-Within three years, Maple must undergo an independent review of its governance structure.

-The OSC is implementing an "enhanced oversight program" for the Maple Group to prevent conflicts since the combined entity will dominate the country's stock trading and clearing landscape.

-The Maple/TMX entity must not support or encourage order flow from dealers to a particular Maple venue.

-The new exchange operator must obtain prior approval from the OSC before future deals or a reorganization of the company.

-The new entity must not offer discounts or rebates designed for a type of market player, except with prior approval of the commission.

-Choice of listing venues must be made without regard to ownership interest of a Maple dealer.

-Rules have been established to ensure competition in post-trade clearing, settlement and depository services. As well, there are specific terms for fee changes and the approval process includes a public comment period.

-The clearing agency must ensure that at least 33 percent of its board is independent, while another 33 percent must represent specific participants including the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Half the board must have expertise in clearing and settlement.

-The new entity must deliver to the commission audited consolidated financial statements.

($1=$1.01 Canadian)

(Compiled by Jennifer Kwan and Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)