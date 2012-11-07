BRUSSELS United Parcel Service (UPS.N) will seek to convince skeptical EU regulators about its proposed 5.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion) takeover of TNT Express TNTE.AS at a closed-door hearing on November 12.

The European Commission last month warned the world's No. 1 package delivery firm about the combined company's' high market share and would be seeking concessions before it would approve the deal.

Analysts said the merged entity would control a quarter of the market, ahead of Deutsche Post unit (DPWGn.DE) DHL's 19 percent.

The EU authority detailed potential problems in a 360-page confidential statement of objections or charge sheet, focusing on the intra-European express delivery market, according to sources.

UPS is likely to offer concessions after the hearing towards the end of November. The TNT deal is the biggest in the U.S.-based company's 105-year history. FedEx (FDX.N) also competes with UPS. ($1=0.7711 euros)

