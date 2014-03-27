A Tobii Technology representative demonstrates what the Swedish company says is the world's first first eye-controlled laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

STOCKHOLM Swedish eye tracking technology firm Tobii, co-owned by chipmaker Intel, is planning a stock market listing which could value the firm at around 2 billion crowns ($309 million), business daily Dagens Industri reported.

Tobii, which develops eye-controlled devices that can be used in computer interaction and in human behavior analysis, was founded in 2001 and employs around 380, according to its website.

Among its owners it counts U.S. chipmaker Intel and Investor AB, the investment company controlled by Sweden's powerful Wallenberg family, as well as venture capital firm Northzone, which also owns a stake in music streaming service Spotify.

Citing sources, the paper said Tobii had been in touch with investment banks to appoint financial advisers ahead of a planned Stockholm listing during the second half of this year.

(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Andrew Roche)