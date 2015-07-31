LONDON Buyout house Nordic Capital is eyeing an exit from Finnish retailer Tokmanni, in a deal that could value the country's largest discount store chain at around 900 million euros ($998 million) including debt, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Bankers are preparing to present exit options to Nordic in August, in what could result in a rare, sizeable initial public offering (IPO) in the country.

Tokmanni, which Nordic bought in 2012, had 2014 revenues of 734 million euros, according to its website. Core earnings (EBITDA) are about 50-60 million euros ($55.2 to $66.2 million) and a stock market listing is seen as the most likely exit, one of the sources said, cautioning that no deal was certain.

Nordic Capital declined to comment.

Tokmanni was founded by Finnish brothers Kyosti and Kari Kakkonen in 1989 and sells everything from barbecues to vacuum cleaners. Peers include Norwegian retailer Europris (EPRI.OL), which Nordic Capital listed in Oslo earlier this year.

Europris has an enterprise value of 8.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.1 billion) and is currently trading at an EBITDA multiple of about 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters data. A similar multiple would value Tokmanni at around 900 million euros.

In contrast to its Nordic neighbors, Finnish stock market listings have been few and far between as the country grapples with a difficult economy, where unemployment is almost 10 percent.

A listing of Tokmanni could be Finland's largest since the float of oil refining company Neste Oil Oyj (NESTE.HE), which raised $745 million in 2005.

There were five Finnish IPOs last year, raising $145.2 million - the least out of any of out of the Nordic countries excluding Iceland. The region raised $8.1 billion as a whole over the period, according to Thomson Reuters data, with a vibrant Sweden, by contrast, accounting for 12 flotations raising $3.7 billion.

Tokmanni, which has around 150 stores employing some 3,000 people, has been pushing into the online space and consolidating its five different store chains - Tokmanni, Tarjoustalo, Robinhood and Maxi-Kodintukku - under a single brand. The consolidation is due to complete by the end of this year.

Discount stores have proved popular on stock markets, with UK chains Poundland PLND.L and B&M (BMEB.L) both achieving favorable receptions in 2014.

Nordic Capital, which bought Tokmanni from majority owner private equity investor CapMan CPMBV.HE, also owns companies including wound care firm ConvaTec and apparel business Ellos. It is currently investing its 3.5 billion-euro Fund VIII.

Private equity firms have embarked on a selling spree since 2014, when rising equity markets encouraged a spate of flotations, particularly of assets bought before the financial crisis.

Nordic Capital has been especially active, listing car roof storage company Thule (THULE.ST), Swedish healthcare business Capio (CAPIO.ST) and Europris within the last year.

(Reporting By Freya Berry in London; additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)