TOKYO Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T), which is expected to be acquired by the world's largest chipmaking equipment maker, Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O), said completion of the merger could take until next year due to delays in regulatory approvals.

"We cannot deny the possibility of a delay in the merger completion until next year," Yoshiteru Harada, corporate director at Tokyo Electron, said on Wednesday.

In September last year U.S.-based Applied Materials agreed to buy Tokyo Electron in an all-stock deal worth more than $10 billion, combining the two makers of chip-making gear as demand for their products slowed.

Tokyo Electron is seeking regulatory approvals for the deal from eight countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, Germany and Taiwan.

Of the eight, only Singapore and Israel have approved the two companies merging their operations, said Harada.

Shareholders of both companies have approved the transaction, which is currently expected to complete on Dec. 30, three months later than the original schedule.

The two companies in July announced the merged company will be called Eteris.

Analysts had expected the deal may held up under scrutiny from antitrust regulators.

(This version of the story was officially corrected to change the number of countries where the company seeks regulatory approval, in paragraphs 4 and 5)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)