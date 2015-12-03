TOKYO Fancy a somewhat different "Star Wars" calendar? A Japanese jeweler has unveiled one made with 10kg (22 lbs) of gold. It is worth $800,000.

Tokyo jeweler Tanaka Kikinzoku Jewelry K.K. made the calendar to commemorate the sci-fi franchise's upcoming "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" movie, which will be released later this month.

"We're hoping to appeal to 'Star Wars' fans of all ages," Miho Fukushima, Tanaka Kikinzoku Jewelry Ginza Store Manager, said.

The jeweler has also created a smaller golden "Star Wars" calendar at a more affordable price of about $120.