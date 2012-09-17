A man walking out is seen past Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO)'s logo at the company headquarters in Tokyo July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) (9501.T) is in late-stage talks to sell a majority stake in its data centre business for around 50 billion yen ($634 million) to Secom Co (9735.T), Japan's largest security firm, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Tepco owns about 80 percent of At Tokyo, a subsidiary that runs a number of data centers around Tokyo, and is looking to keep around a 30 percent share of the company in the deal which is expected to be finished this month, the newspaper said.

($1 = 78.8150 Japanese yen)

