Germany welcomes Chinese investment in financial firms
FRANKFURT China is welcome to invest in German financial firms, Germany's top market watchdog said after Chinese conglomerate HNA Group raised its stake in Deutsche Bank .
SYDNEY Australia's Toll Holdings TOL.AX said it expects a A$6.5 billion ($5.07 billion) takeover by Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T to be cleared by the country's foreign investment regulator.
"Our legal advice is not to expect any FIRB problems," Toll Chairman Ray Horsburgh told reporters, referring to Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.
Toll said its board has recommended Japan Post's offer.
($1 = 1.2809 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)
TOKYO Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said on Tuesday that they have signed a deal to form a business alliance ahead of Idemitsu's takeover of Showa Shell.