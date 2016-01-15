Canadian daily Toronto Star is closing its printing plant in Vaughan, Ontario, affecting about 285 jobs, parent Torstar Corp said on Friday.

Torstar has reached a deal to outsource printing of the Toronto Star to Transcontinental Printing, making it the latest Canadian newspaper whose printing is to be outsourced amid slowing readership.

Transcontinental is Canada's largest printer and prints newspapers such as the Globe and Mail, the Montreal Gazette and the Vancouver Sun as well as the San Francisco Chronicle in the United States under contract.

Transcontinental also owns of community newspapers in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and the Atlantic provinces.

Torstar owns the Star Media Group led by the Toronto Star, and also owns online publications such as thestar.com, among other holdings.

The outsourcing move was aimed at reducing costs and improving the production quality of the newspaper, John Cruickshank, publisher of the Toronto Star, said in a statement.

Torstar said it planned to launch a sale of the 43-acre property in Vaughan

The company said it has begun talks with unions representing the affected employees, 220 full-time and 65 part-time staff, to develop a transition plan.

Torstar expects to take a job cut-related restructuring charge in 2016.

(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)