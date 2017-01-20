Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
TOKYO Japan's Canon Inc (7751.T) is considering investing in Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) chip business, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.
The report, which did not cite any sources, comes as Toshiba begins preparations to sell a minority stake in its core chip business, aiming to raise funds ahead of an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown.
A representative for Canon was not immediately available for comment.
A Toshiba spokesman said the company may split off its memory chip business and sell a stake but it cannot comment on the specifics of the process.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.