Apple's iPhone turns 10, bumpy start forgotten
Apple Inc's iPhone turns 10 this week, evoking memories of a rocky start for the device that ended up doing most to start the smartphone revolution and stirring interest in where it will go from here.
TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Wednesday it had not yet reached a final agreement with the preferred bidder for its chip unit as negotiations with several of the parties that make up the consortium were still ongoing.
Toshiba said in a statement that it aimed to reach an agreement as soon as possible.
The ailing Japanese conglomerate, which had pledged to sign a definitive agreement with a preferred bidder by Wednesday's shareholder meeting, is rushing to sell the prized unit to cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at its bankrupt Westinghouse nuclear unit.
The preferred bidder consortium is led by Japanese government investors and includes U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Apple Inc's iPhone turns 10 this week, evoking memories of a rocky start for the device that ended up doing most to start the smartphone revolution and stirring interest in where it will go from here.
MOSCOW Russia does not rule out retaliatory measures if the United States bans Moscow-based cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab's products, RIA news agency cited Russia's Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov as saying on Thursday.