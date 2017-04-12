TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) has narrowed down the field of bidders for its chip unit to four suitors including Broadcom Ltd (AVGO.O) and Western Digital Corp (WDC.O), two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

South Korea's SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) and Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW) are the other bidders, they said, adding that Broadcom has partnered with U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak on the matter publicly.

There were about 10 bidders in the first round of offers, sources have said previously.

Toshiba has said it needs to sell most or all of the prized business to cover charges related to U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric that threaten the Japanese conglomerate's future.

