Toshiba Corp (6502.T) would not be able to file its financial statement for the year ended March 31 within the regulatory deadline, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The company is likely to file its results two to two-and-a-half months after the official cut off date of June 30, the daily said, without citing sources. (s.nikkei.com/2sc1zPj)

Toshiba has been unable to submit its audited results to regulators as it has been at odds with auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata (PwC) since a surprise writedown at its now bankrupt Westinghouse nuclear unit.

Last month, the company said it would not be able to present its audited annual results for the fiscal year at its general shareholders meeting on June 28.

Toshiba filed twice-delayed business results earlier this year without an endorsement from PwC Aarata, which at that time said it was unable to form an opinion of the results.

