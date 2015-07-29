Nokia plans to sell its undersea cables division: sources
PARIS Finland's Nokia plans to sell its undersea cables unit, a business that underpins the global Internet, two union sources and a French government source told Reuters.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp said it would slash its interim chief executive's monthly salary for the next two months by 90 percent, including previously announced cuts, following revelations of improper accounting at the Japanese conglomerate.
The company said on Wednesday it would reduce Masashi Muromachi's monthly salary by 50 percent on top of the 40 percent cut already in place. It said it would also dock the pay of other senior executives, and that an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in September would consider any additional measures.
Toshiba also said it would hire more independent directors, including lawyers and accountants.
LONDON Shares of U.S. and European suppliers of microchips, sensors and circuitry to Apple Inc fell on Wednesday, after the company's much-awaited iPhone sales missed expectations in its second quarter.