The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017. Picture taken February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Toshiba Corp (6502.T) has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.

The release had been planned for noon (10 p.m. ET on Monday).

At midday, when it was slated to release its latest results, business outlook and nuclear charge, the company said in an e-mail instead that it was not yet ready. It did not give a reason for the delay or say when it would announce the numbers.

A spokeswoman for the company said it may also push back a planned 1600 (2 a.m. ET) press conference.

