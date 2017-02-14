The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as Window cleaners work on the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said it has asked regulators to allow it to delay the release of its earnings, including a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, by a month while it probes internal controls at its Westinghouse unit.

Toshiba said in a statement it needs to look at allegations that Westinghouse's management exerted inappropriate pressure over the calculation of assets and liabilities for the nuclear construction company it bought from Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI.N).

Toshiba was due to announce quarterly earnings on Tuesday but now says it wants an extension, which if approved would extend the deadline to March 14.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)