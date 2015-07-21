EU to tackle complaints over tech companies' unfair practices
BRUSSELS The European Union executive is planning a law to deal with complaints about unfair trading practices by leading online players such as Apple and Google .
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) chief executive, who stepped down on Tuesday after an independent investigation found he played a role in accounting irregularities, said his replacement by the company's chairman would be temporary.
In a news conference, CEO and President Hisao Tanaka said Chairman Masahi Muromachi will take on the role "as a temporary measure".
The investigation results released on Monday said Toshiba had overstated its operating profit by 151.8 billion yen ($1.22 billion) over several years, roughly triple Toshiba's initial estimate of the misreporting.
BRUSSELS The European Union plans to launch more antitrust investigations into e-commerce companies after a two-year inquiry uncovered practices that restrict competition, the European Commission said on Wednesday.