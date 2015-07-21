TOKYO Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) chief executive, who stepped down on Tuesday after an independent investigation found he played a role in accounting irregularities, said his replacement by the company's chairman would be temporary.

In a news conference, CEO and President Hisao Tanaka said Chairman Masahi Muromachi will take on the role "as a temporary measure".

The investigation results released on Monday said Toshiba had overstated its operating profit by 151.8 billion yen ($1.22 billion) over several years, roughly triple Toshiba's initial estimate of the misreporting.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)