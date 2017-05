The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind trees at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

TOKYO Japan's public pension fund has sued Toshiba Corp for $10 million in damages related to the technology and industrial conglomerate's $1.3 billion accounting scandal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Officials at the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) and Toshiba were not immediately available for comment.

