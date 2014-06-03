The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at an electronics store in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Toshiba Corp, a top maker of flash memory chips used in smartphones, said on Tuesday it has filed suit in a Taiwan court against Taiwan's Powerchip Technology Corp and three other firms charging infringement of its flash memory patents.

A Toshiba spokesman said the company was seeking T$100 million ($3.3 million) in compensation in the case. The company is also seeking a halt of the sale and manufacture of products that it says infringe its patents.

In March, Toshiba also filed suit against South Korea's SK Hynix Inc seeking damages in a case over suspected theft of data related to its flash memory chip technology. ($1 = 29.9855 Taiwan New Dollars)

