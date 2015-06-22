The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as people are reflected on a window at the company's Hydrogen Energy R&D Center after its opening ceremony in Tokyo April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Toshiba Corp's semiconductor and personal computer businesses were also affected by accounting irregularities, which is likely to force the Japanese industrial conglomerate to revise down profit further, the Nikkei business daily reported.

In May, Toshiba set up a third-party committee to expand a probe into other businesses after an internal investigation found accounting problems related to infrastructure and construction work.

The company has said inappropriate book-keeping likely led to profits being overstated by about 54 billion yen ($438 million) in recent years.

A Toshiba spokeswoman said the Nikkei report was not based on anything that the company had announced and that the third-party investigation was ongoing.

The probe is expected to take until mid-July.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)