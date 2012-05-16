The Elgin platform in the North Sea is seen in this undated photograph received in London on March 30, 2012. Signs of trouble aboard a North Sea drilling platform where a natural gas leak has triggered fears of a massive explosion began in a plugged well a month ago,... REUTERS/Total E&P/Handout

PARIS France's Total said it had succeeded in stopping the gas leak at its well at the Elgin platform in the North Sea after it pumped heavy mud into it.

During the coming days, teams of experts from Total and specialist contractors will closely monitor the well to confirm the success of the move, the company said on its website on Wednesday.

"The well intervention operation, which involved pumping heavy mud into the leaking well, began on May 15 and the leak was stopped 12 hours later," Total said.

