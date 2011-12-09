View of French oil giant Total headquarters in the financial district of la Defense near Paris March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LONDON/MOSCOW Novatek (NVTK.MM) is in talks to acquire up to four partners to handle marketing and plans to double its annual gas output by 2020, its chairman said on Friday after France's Total said it had boosted its stake in Russia's biggest private gas company.

The company is mainly looking for marketing partners outside Russia, Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of Novatek's management committee, said at a news briefing in London.

Novatek is following an aggressive growth strategy and said it expected its annual gas production to almost double from its current level of 53 billion cubic meters to over 110 bcm in 2020.

"We need a partner who brings marketing capacities to (sell) our gas to customers and under current negotiations there could be four partners," he said.

French oil major Total (TOTF.PA) earlier said it had paid $800 million to lift its stake in Novatek to more than 14 percent, with plans to raise that stake to 19.4 percent within three years.

Total first bought into Novatek in March, paying $4 billion and valuing the company at around $40 billion.

By lifting its stake in Novatek, Total effectively boosts its access to Russian gas reserves, the world's largest.

"It's a marriage of convenience: Novatek secures cheaper financing and modern technologies, while Total gets access to vast hydrocarbon resources," UralSib analyst Alexei Kokin said.

Total, which also owns 20 percent of the Russian company's liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Arctic, said it has acquired an additional 2 percent of Novatek.

Mikhelson said that Novatek would also be prepared to consider an offer by Qatargas, which earlier this week said it was interested in taking a stake in Novatek's Yamal LNG project.

"We are ready to dispose of a 29 percent stake in Yamal and have been in discussions with the Qataris and would be ready to consider an offer."

Mikhelson said that the company was not only looking for partners to invest into Novatek but also itself looking to buy stakes outside Russia.

"Because of the Yamal LNG project we are also looking at investments outside Russia on the marketing side."

Mikhelson said Novatek had no interest in investing into Russian power assets.

To become an LNG exporter, Novatek would require a Russian gas export license and state-run Gazprom (GAZP.MM) now has an export monopoly. Gazprom also owns around 10 percent of Novatek.

Novatek said it expected Russia's gas market to liberalize between 2015 and 2018.

Novatek and other gas producers outside the Gazprom empire have announced bold output increases in coming years, anticipating a need to fill space in Gazprom's pipelines as the state giant rations its own resources and prospects for returns improve.

TNK-BP TNBP.MM has said it would double its gas output to 30 bcm by 2020.

YAMAL TO EXPORT ALL YEAR

The waters around the Yamal field are covered by ice in winter but Novatek said Russia would have enough ice breakers to enable the field to export LNG throughout the year using ships with a capacity of up to 170,000 cubic meters.

Despite recent shale gas discoveries in Europe and Asia, Novatek said its LNG exports would be able to compete on the global gas market.

"We have one of the lowest cost bases in the world," company CFO Mark Gyetvay said.

"Shale gas will mean that there will be a lot more competition because a lot of reserves are close to the main customer markets, but we can compete with Asian and European price levels," Mikhelson said.

QUESTIONS OVER SHTOKMAN

The closer relationship between Total and Novatek raises questions about prospects for another big Arctic investment by Total, the giant 3.9-trillion cubic meter Shtokman field in the Barents Sea to be developed by a Gazprom-led consortium.

Statoil (STL.OL) is also a member of the consortium, which is due to take a final investment decision this year but is beset by uncertainty about its viability under current tax laws.

Its request for tax breaks is unlikely to be reviewed this year, a tax official at Russia's Finance Ministry said last month.

By contrast, Yamal LNG's tax breaks were signed into law a few months after Total's investment, raising questions about the government's priorities for LNG projects.

(Additional reporting by Melissa Akin in Moscow; Editing by Anthony Barker)