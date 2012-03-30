Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
PARIS Total is launching operations to start drilling two relief wells as soon as possible at its leaking Elgin platform in the North Sea, the company's exploration and production technical head said on Friday.
In parallel, the group is continuing to study the option of using heavy mud to block the leak, Michel Hourcard, who is also acting group technical spokesman, told journalists at a news briefing.
"We will start drilling the wells as soon as possible," Hourcard said, adding Total was preparing two drilling rigs in the North Sea to carry out the works which could last up to 6 months.
HONG KONG Protesters wearing shark costumes with the fins cut off surrounded a famous restaurant beside the Hong Kong harbor on Saturday, to demand it halt sales of shark fins, especially from threatened species, such as the whale shark.