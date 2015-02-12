Imagination Tech starts dispute process with Apple
LONDON Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple, its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.
TEL AVIV Israel's TowerJazz said on Thursday it will manufacture chips for Flir Systems Inc's infrared technology for smartphone, security and industrial markets.
Flir makes sensors that enhance perception and awareness in a variety of applications including airborne and ground-based surveillance.
Production of chips for Flir's night vision systems will initially bring the Israeli company millions of dollars in revenue a year, a market source said. But as the systems become standard in smartphone cameras, TowerJazz's revenue from this will reach tens of millions of dollars a year, the source said.
TowerJazz's Nasdaq-listed shares opened 3.2 percent higher at $14.47.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)
LOS ANGELES Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the companies permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.