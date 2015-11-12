Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners LP, which acquired U.S. women’s apparel retailer J.Jill Group six months ago, is considering an exit through a potential initial public offering of the company, Bloomberg reported.

The buyout firm invited a select number of banks to pitch options for the company, which could lead to an initial public offering as early as the second quarter of 2016, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1NO1QOD)

The company had acquired the Massachusetts-based retailer from investment firm Arcapita and private equity firm Golden Gate Capital in May in a deal valued at about $400 million.

TowerBrook Capital Partners and J.Jill were not immediately available to comment.

