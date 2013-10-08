Shares of Tower Group International Ltd TWGP.O fell 40 percent to a life-time low on Tuesday after the company tripled its loss reserve to about $365 million, much higher than what the property and casualty insurer indicated.

Tower Group shares fell to $4.42 on Tuesday morning. More than 10.4 million shares, about five times their 50-day average, had changed hands by 10:36 a.m. ET.

Tower Group also said on Monday that its board is reviewing a range of strategic options but did not indicate when it would publish its already delayed results.

The stock has halved in value since September 17, when the company delayed filing of its second-quarter results.

Analysts say the company will have to either sell big parts of itself or the entire company but doing so will be difficult.

"Tower Group is on a short clock to accomplish any transaction (capital raise or sale of the company) due to the recently announced reinsurance agreements expiring at the end of 2013," Ken Billingsley, an analyst with Compass Point Research & Trading LLC, said in a note.

CRT Capital Group analyst David Epstein said the low stock price will make it difficult for Tower Group to raise capital.

