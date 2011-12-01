TOKYO/FRANKFURT Toyota Motor Corp is teaming up with BMW AG in green car technology in a deal also aimed at shoring up the Japanese firm's European diesel car line-up just two years after a strategic shift away from diesel.

The German premium car maker will supply diesel engines to Toyota from 2014 in Europe and the pair will collaborate on lithium-ion battery research for electric cars.

Toyota executives said the discussions with BMW started in April as its European business sought to cover a weak flank in its diesel car line-up.

Toyota's decision to source diesel engines from BMW represents a reversal in strategy after it scrapped plans two years ago to develop 1.6-litre diesel engines with Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors Ltd, in which it owns a 5.9 percent stake.

Two and a half years ago, President Akio Toyoda told his first news conference that Toyota would shift its focus in Europe to hybrids and away from diesel so as not to get "lost in the crowd."

But Toyota has lost market share in Europe, where diesel driven cars make up about 55 percent of sales. Diesel engines use less fuel and emit less carbon dioxide than gasoline engines.

In the first 10 months of this year, Toyota's sales in Europe fell 9.5 percent to about 430,000 vehicles, although that was partly due to supply constraints after the tsunami in Japan in March. After peaking in 2007, Toyota's sales have fallen in Europe, also hit last year by a major recall crisis.

Today's deal, announced at a news conference in Tokyo, comes as global automakers face ballooning research and development costs to meet tougher emissions and fuel-economy standards around the world.

This has accelerated cooperation deals among car makers, including Toyota and BMW's main rivals, Nissan Motor Co and Daimler AG, along with Nissan's French partner, Renault SA.

"Fundamentally we are both engineering companies, so in many aspects we have found we speak the same language," Toyota Motor Europe President and CEO Didier Leroy told the news conference.

Many alliances in the auto industry have ended in failure due to the clash of corporate cultures, such as a 2-year-old equity tie-up between another German-Japanese pairing, Volkswagen AG and Suzuki Motor Corp.

NO EQUITY EXCHANGE NOW

While virtually all carmakers acknowledge that hybrid technology will be more important commercially as regulations get stricter, it has never accounted for more than 2 percent of global vehicle sales and Toyota has not been able to leverage its strength in the technology to gain traction in Europe.

Toyota has diesel engines of its own, including 1.4 liter, 2.0 liter and 2.2 liter engines produced in Europe. But Toyota said it would start using BMW's 2.0 liter engine on one model first, in 2014, and expand the line-up thereafter.

The agreement to collaborate on next-generation lithium-ion batteries, meanwhile, will give BMW access to Toyota's long experience in the field. Toyota's R&D chief, Takeshi Uchiyamada, said the partners will divvy up the fields of research to speed up development and save costs.

Toyota and BMW have not discussed swapping equity but it could be considered, albeit some way into the collaboration.

Under Akio Toyoda, Toyota has forged numerous partnerships, including with Aston Martin, Tesla Motors Inc, Microsoft Corp, Salesforce.com and Ford Motor Co.

In February, BMW signed a deal with French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, with which it already partnered on engines, for a hybrid technology joint venture.

Toyota shares rose 2.3 percent on Thursday in Tokyo, in line with gains in the benchmark Nikkei average.

(Editing by Edmund Klamann, Chris Wickham and Helen Massy-Beresford)