Fortuna board says Penta's buyout offer price not enough
PRAGUE Czech-Slovak investment bank Penta's offer price for the remaining shares in Fortuna Entertainment it does not already own is below fair value, the Czech betting group said.
PARIS Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp (8015.T) confirmed on Tuesday that it planned to go ahead with an offer for the remainder of distribution firm CFAO CFAO.PA after buying a 29.8 percent stake from French retailer PPR (PRTP.PA).
Toyota Tsusho also confirmed that it would stick to the 37.50 euros a share price paid for PPR's stake, adding that PPR planned to accept its offer for the remaining 12.2 percent in CFAO it still holds.
Toyota Tsusho said it would file the offer with France's AMF financial regulator by September 15.
CFAO distributes vehicles and medicines in Africa and French overseas territories. Toyota Tsusho has been expanding its automotive distribution business as well as other businesses such as energy, healthcare products, chemicals, machinery and consumer products. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
