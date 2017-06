A woman rides in Toyota Motor Corp's newly developed compact electric vehicle eQ during a test drive session after a news conference in Tokyo September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Toyota Motor Corp's Executive Vice President Takeshi Uchiyamada speaks in front of an image of the company's newly developed compact electric vehicle eQ during a news conference in Tokyo September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

An employee of Kikusui Electronic Corp uses his company's EV quick charger to charge Toyota Motor Corp's newly developed compact electric vehicle eQ at Toyota's test drive course in Tokyo September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Toyota Motor Corp's newly developed compact electric vehicle eQ are parked at the company's test drive course in Tokyo September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Toyota Motor Corp's logo is pictured on the engine of a plug-in hybrid vehicle displayed at the company's showroom in Tokyo September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Toyota Motor Corp's Executive Vice President Takeshi Uchiyamada poses next to the company's newly developed compact electric vehicle eQ after a news conference in Tokyo September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp will release 21 new hybrid vehicle models over the next three years, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

Toyota, the maker of the Prius, also expects sales of 1 million or more hybrid vehicles every year between 2013 to 2015, it said in a news release.

(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)