TOKYO Shares in Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) climbed 1 percent to a two-week high of 5,675 yen on Thursday morning, outpacing the wider market, after it said on Wednesday it would buy back up to 1.89 percent of its shares for up to 360 billion yen ($3.52 billion).
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei .N225 was down 1.5 percent in early deals.
Toyota shares were the most-traded on the main board.
($1 = 102.3100 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles